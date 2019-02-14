Family urges people to come forward with information after man's 2017 murder

SANFORD, Fla. - More than a year after a Sanford man was shot dead, his family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Toby Martin, 28, was killed Nov. 2, 2017, in the backyard of his grandparents' house on Willow Avenue in Sanford.

Cicily Martin said her son was having a gathering with a group of friends who likely witnessed the shooting. Martin said she's frustrated because no one has stepped up with information.

"I'm not going to forget him, and I don't want anybody else to, either," Martin said. "(It was) 468 days ago, (and) if they heard anything, do they remember anything? Can they talk now? If they couldn't talk then, could they talk now?"

Jazzmenn Gordon said it's been difficult to trust people in her community, not knowing who killed her brother.

"I don't know who to talk to because you never know," she said. "Like, somebody could speak to me that has something to do with it, and I would never know."

Anyone with details about Toby Martin's death is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477​.

