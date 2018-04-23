'Fast & Furious - Supercharged' opens at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - "Fast & Furious – Supercharged," a new, fully immersive ride based on the popular film franchise, is now open at Universal Orlando Resort.

"The Fast and the Furious" characters Dom Toretto, Letty Ortiz, Hobbs and Roman Pearce are all included in the theme park's newest attraction. Guests can expect an original storyline that features iconic scenes and 15 souped-up cars that fans know and love.

The wait in line for the attraction winds through a replica of the warehouse often seen in the franchise's eight films, but for those who'd rather skip the queue, the Virtual Line system is available. That option allows guests to select a ride time via the Official Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App so they can enjoy other theme park attractions while they wait for their turn on the new ride.

Once boarded on the ride vehicle, guests are taken on a street race through Los Angeles, complete with action-packed stunts and plenty of thrills.

While the ride is open to guests as of Monday, an official opening event will be held on May 2 in what theme park authorities call a "star-studded celebration." For a livestream of that event and more information about the ride, click here to visit the Universal Orlando blog.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.