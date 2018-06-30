1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and two people were seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at Pine Hills and Indian Hills roads.

Troopers said a Honda van was heading north on Pine Hills Road in the left turn lane as an Infiniti vehicle was heading south on the roadway.

The driver of the Honda attempted to make a left turn to travel onto Indian Hill Road and turned into the direct path of the Infiniti, troopers said.

The front of the Honda struck the left side of the Infiniti. Troopers said the Infiniti then left the roadway, overturned and struck a pole.

A passenger inside the Infiniti was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the FHP's report. The driver of the Infiniti and another passenger inside suffered serious injuries and were also hospitalized. Troopers said the driver of the Honda van was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

