Fatal crash causes van to slam into concrete pole, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The driver of a van died on Sunday after a crash with an SUV caused his vehicle to crash into a concrete utility pole, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officials said Jatyler Gary, of Crestview, was driving a Mazda SUV south in the left turn lane on Ridgewood Avenue when he suddenly drove into the inside through lane on Ridgewood Avenue, directly into the path of a Dodge van driven by Joseph Irrera, of New Smyrna Beach.

The left front side of the van struck the right front section of the SUV, causing the SUV to spin counter-clockwise, then flip, and the van careened to the southwest until it hit a concrete utility pole, according to police.

Irrera was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with severe internal injuries. He died at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Gary and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.