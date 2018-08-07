Fatal crash still under investigation months after Osceola deputy followed stolen car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Questions still linger almost six months after an Osceola County deputy followed a stolen car, which later crashed and killed two people, into Orange County jurisdiction.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of the 2010 Kia Soul was going so fast near Landstreet Road that the car split in two when it crashed along Orange Blossom Trail in March.

None of the three males in the car were wearing seat belts, causing the two passengers to be ejected, according to the crash report. The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, and 17-year-old Darrin Grant died as a result of the crash, officials said. Traynard Poiter, 19, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The Kia was speeding, but a spokesman with Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the deputy didn't initiate the pursuit or speed. It's still unknown why the Kia was speeding.



More information could be in the details of the investigation documents yet to be released.

After the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol launched an investigation, which may be close to nearing an end. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is also conducting an investigation.



News 6 requested interviews with FHP and the sheriff's office to discuss the case as well as to ask why they're investigating if the deputy was not speeding. Both agency spokespersons said "the case remains under investigation."

No timeline was given as to when the investigation will come to an end. Even with an active investigation, no one has been placed on paid leave.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.