Fatal shooting reported in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A gunman is being interviewed after a fatal shooting in DeBary on Monday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened after a disturbance around 4:30 p.m. on Hollow Pine Drive.

Investigators said the shooter remained at the scene and is being interviewed.

Authorities have not released details about who was killed or what led to the shooting.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is expected to provide an update around 7 p.m.

