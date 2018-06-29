News

Man ejected, pinned under his own vehicle in fatal turnpike crash

Troopers say driver overcorrected after leaving road

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was partially ejected and pinned under his own car during a single-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a man from Ocala was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata at 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 283 in Lake County when he left the roadway for an unknown reason then overcorrected, which caused the car to overturn.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and pinned under his own vehicle, according to the report. He died at the scene of the crash. His name has not been released.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed the extensively damaged sedan in the median.

