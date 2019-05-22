Father accused of suffocating 4-year-old daughter in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man tried to kill his 4-year-old daughter by suffocating her, Orange County sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 7400 block of Pomelo Drive in Tangelo Park, south of Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home and found the girl unresponsive "as a result of suffocation." She was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The victim's 28-year-old father was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

We’re at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children this morning following an awful story out of Tangelo Park. A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after deputies say her father suffocated her at a home last night. We’re going through the details of what happened on #News6. pic.twitter.com/ld7HIBSFTh — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 22, 2019

