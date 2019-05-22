News

Father accused of suffocating 4-year-old daughter in Orange County

Child taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical condition

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man tried to kill his 4-year-old daughter by suffocating her, Orange County sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 7400 block of Pomelo Drive in Tangelo Park, south of Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home and found the girl unresponsive "as a result of suffocation." She was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical but stable condition.  

The victim's 28-year-old father was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

