US airman wins $1M from lottery ticket bought on way to Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 22-year-old U.S. airman and father of two has claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery, just one day before his birthday.

Kyle Graziano said he was driving to Orlando for the holidays with his family when he stopped at a gas station in Jasper, Florida, for a soda. While he was there, he decided to pick up a lottery ticket.

As it turn out, it was a great decision.

"I never imaged that this ticket would be a winner," Graziano said.

The father of two said he and his wife plan to save the money for their daughters to go to college.

Grazinao took the money in a lump-sum payment of $792,000. Johnson & Johnson, where Graziano purchased the winning ticket, will receive a $2,000 commission for the sale.

