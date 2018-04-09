Father of 5 shot, killed on Orlando railroad tracks, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 52-year-old father of five was shot and killed Saturday night on some railroad tracks in Orlando, police said.

Orlando police on Monday identified the victim as Mike Mells.

More News Headlines

Police said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the person who killed Mells.

"Mike was well-known and never caused trouble for anyone in the neighborhood," police said. "Please help us keep the community safe and get justice for Mike’s five sons."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.