Father of man killed on SR 408 pleas for help finding son's killer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's detectives continue to seek help in solving a shooting death that occurred last month on State Road 408.

Craig Arroyo Jr., 21, died days after he was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head May 24 near Goldenrod Road. There were seven bullet holes in the driver's side of his white Honda Civic.

"My son's last words to me were, 'I love you', and that continues in my heart and continues to move me forward," Craig Arroyo Sr. said.

It's his little bit of strength, he said, after an unimaginable loss that brings no closure. Craig Sr said before he passed, he asked his son, whom he calls CJ, who shot him.

"I told him, 'CJ, this is no time to be proud. This is no time to not be a tattletale or whatever, just let me know who did this to you,'' he asked. "'I don't know, Pops, I don't know."

Nearly a month later, detectives don't know, either.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Monday tweeted, "(We are) still seeking information in the death of Craig Arroyo."

"It's very frustrating when you can't bring closure to them and find the person to bring justice to who did this," Orange County Sheriff's spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Deputies said earlier that witnesses on S.R. 408 did not hear any gunshots. They did mention, however, that it looked as if Arroyo's car had been in a crash.

"Somebody knows. Somebody has the information. We just need them to come forward," Tejada-Monforte said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Arroyo's medical bills.

Anyone with information about Arroyo is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

"I'm asking, I'm begging people out there, if they know anything, if they hear anything, you don't have to leave an address or anything. Just call the Crimeline and let them know," Arroyo Sr. said.

