FDA reports these dog food brands could cause heart disease

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to dog owners about certain dog food brands that could cause congestive heart failure.

Since July 2018, the FDA has been looking into reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs that eat certain pet foods.

The FDA announced Thursday 16 pet food brands that were frequently linked to more than 500 reported cases of canine heart disease.

Out of the 500 cases, most were large breed dogs like golden retrievers, mixed breeds and Labrador retrievers, but some small dogs also suffered. In the report, researchers said there wasn’t a genetic connection.

One connection made was many of the pet foods are labeled “grain free” and contain a high proportion of peas, lentils, other legume seeds and/or potatoes in various forms as the main ingredients.

(Credit: US Food and Drug Administration)

Brands listed in the FDA report with how many cases of each:

Acana, 67

Zignatue, 64

Taste of the Wild, 53

4Health 32

Earthborn Holistic 32

Blue Buffalo, 31

Nature's Domain, 29

Fromm, 24

Merrick, 16

California Natural, 15

Natural Balance, 15

Orijen, 12

Nature's Variety, 11

NutriSource 10

Nutro, 10

Rachael Ray Nutrish, 10

The FDA is continuing to investigate and gather more information and encouraging pet owners to contact their veterinarians as soon as possible if their dog is showing signs of canine heart disease, including decreased energy, cough, difficulty breathing and episodes of collapse.

Veterinarians were asked to report well-document cases that are suspected of having a link to diet to the FDA.

To read the full report, click here.



