FDLE upgrades notification system for Amber/Missing Child alerts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is upgrading its Amber and Missing Child alert public notification system to expand the ways citizens are informed.

The new system is available starting Tuesday, and current subscribers will receive an email about the change, officials said.

More News Headlines

Citizens can now receive Amber and Missing Child alerts through text messages, as well as email. In the coming months, citizens will also be able to sign up to receive alerts through voice calls, TDD/TTY messaging and mobile device apps.

To use the new system, citizens must create an Everbridge account using this link.

Current subscribers will continue to receive email alerts, but to access the new functions, citizens will need an account with Everbridge, which will use your email and phone numbers to send Florida Amber and Missing Child alert notifications only.

Information will not be sold or distributed, officials said.

Everbridge is used by government agencies to issue emergency alerts, like severe weather warnings, nationally and in Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.