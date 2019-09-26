FDOT adding escape areas by train tracks in Longwood

Getty Images

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation announced it's adding escape areas by train tracks in Longwood.

FDOT said they won't open for another month or so.

This is part of a $1.5 million improvement project along Ronald Reagan Boulevard from State Road 434 to Palmetto Avenue, according to FDOT.

The project includes:

Roadway work

Landscaping

Making sidewalks more compliant for people with disabilities, including lowering crosswalk buttons for the crossing signals

The escape lanes and areas are just past the tracks on the northbound and southbound sides. FDOT said on the northbound side, along both the left and right lanes just past the tracks.

The area will look like raised, wide sidewalks.

In the southbound lanes just past the tracks, the area is painted with white and yellow striping that is at a 45-degree angle.

Officials said the purpose is for drivers to pull forward into these lanes if they are stuck in traffic and stuck on the tracks to get away from a train.

FDOT said using these escape lanes will not negate a fine for anyone stopped on the tracks.

Longwood police told FDOT they will continue to look for people who are stopped illegally on the train tracks.

