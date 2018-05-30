FDOT installing fence along tracks year after 13-year-old killed by SunRail train

It’s been a year since 13-year-old Marcees Kilpatrick was hit and killed by a SunRail train while he crossed the tracks in Sanford.

SANFORD, Fla. - One year after a Markham Woods Middle School student was struck and killed by a SunRail train, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said they plan to begin installing a fence along the train tracks next week.

Marcees Kilpatrick, 13, was crossing the tracks in May 2017 when police said he was hit and killed by the SunRail train.

A year later, the victim's family friend Starregina Lawrence said the train tracks look exactly the same.

"Dangerous, hazardous. Nothing has been done. Nothing," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said she visits the site about once a month. She likes to check on the wildflowers they planted in memory of Kilpatrick.

She said they planted the seeds near the memorial, but they have since grown all around an empty lot near the train tracks.

"If you go that way, you can see nothing but wildflowers," she said.

Lawrence also visits Kilpatrick's memorial, a blue cross with the words "We miss you" written on it. The cross stands near the railroad tracks surrounded by flowers and stuffed animals.

Lawrence said during every visit she also checks to see if FDOT has done anything to make the train tracks safer.

She said many people cross the tracks every day and the area looks exactly the same as it did a year ago.

"What can we do? What is being done? There's nothing. One whole year and there's not even yellow tape here," Lawrence said. "There's nothing here to gain your attention that this is dangerous."

News 6 followed up with FDOT for answers. Last year, state transportation officials said they would install a fence on both sides of the track.

Officials said crews just finished surveying the land. Officials add they hope to begin construction on the west side of the tracks as early as next week, but that is depending on the weather.

FDOT officials said there are some challenges with installing a fence on the east side of the track. Crews will have to clear out vegetation before they can install the fence.

Lawrence hopes the fence will be up sooner rather than later so no one else will get hurt.

"Just the thought of this reoccurring, it's devastating. They got to do something. They got to do something," she said.



Lawrence said she doesn't think the fence is enough. She would like to see a pedestrian bridge built over the tracks where people currently walk through. FDOT officials said that is not in their plans and said people can safely cross the tracks at the McCraken Road and 18th Street.



FDOT officials said crews are installing fencing along 15 sections of train tracks in Orange and Seminole counties. The project will cost $235,000.



The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of July.

