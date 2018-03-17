Engineer called 2 days before bridge collapse to report cracking, FDOT says

SWEETWATER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation said an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete span.

However, the agency said the voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment.

In a transcript of the voicemail released Friday night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group said the cracking would need repairs "but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective."

Click here to listen to the voicemail, or view the transcription provided by FDOT below:

"Hey Tom, this is Denney Pate with FIGG bridge engineers. Calling to, uh, share with you some information about the FIU pedestrian bridge and some cracking that's been observed on the north end of the span, the pylon end of that span we moved this weekend. Um, so, uh, we've taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done but from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective although obviously the cracking is not good and something's going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that. At any rate, I wanted to chat with you about that because I suspect at some point that’s gonna get to your desk. So, uh, at any rate, call me back when you can. Thank you. Bye."

In addition to the voicemail, on Wednesday, Alfredo Reyna, the assistant LAP coordinator and an FDOT consultant, received a phone call from Rafeal Urdaneta, a Bolton Perez & Associates employee, notifying him of a midday meeting scheduled for Thursday with Pate and other members of the FIU design build team who are responsible for the project, according to FDOT. Officials said FDOT is routinely included in meetings during LAP project construction.

Reyna attended the meeting, which occurred shortly before the bridge failure and collapse, and was not notified of any life-safety issues, a need for additional road closures or requests for any other assistance from FDOT, officials said.

"The responsibility to identify and address life-safety issues and properly communicate them is the sole responsibility of the FIU design build team," FDOT said in its release. "At no point during any of the communications above did FIGG or any member of the FIU design build team ever communicate a life-safety issue. Again, FIGG and the FIU design build team never alerted FDOT of any life-safety issue regarding the FIU pedestrian bridge prior to collapse."

In addition, officials said the department issued a permit at the request of the university's design build team to close Southwest Eighth Street during the installation of the pedestrian bridge Saturday, according to standard procedures.

While FDOT has issued -- following a request from the FIU design build team -- a blanket permit allowing for two-lane closures effective from January through April, at no time from installation until the collapse of the bridge did FDOT receive a request to close the entire road, FDOT officials said.

In addition, FDOT said it was not made aware by the university's design build team of any scheduled "stress testing" of the bridge following installation. The department said it also has no knowledge or confirmation from the design build team of "stress testing" occurring since installation.

FDOT officials said the department would, per standard safety procedure, issue a permit for partial or full road closure if deemed necessary and requested by the FIU design build team or FIU-contracted construction inspector for structural testing.

"The tragic failure and collapse of the pedestrian bridge at FIU is the subject of an active and ongoing investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board as well as local and state law enforcement investigations," FDOT said in its statement. "As FDOT assists in these investigations, we will continue our internal review and release all pertinent information as quickly as possible while ensuring its accuracy."

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims.​

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.