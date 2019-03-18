News

Federal government wants to give you $1,000 to adopt a wild horse

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Justin Sullivan/2015 Getty Images

If you love horses and have the resources available to take care of one, then you’re in luck.

The federal government is giving $1,000 to people willing to adopt an untrained wild horse or burro from the Bureau of Land Management. 

The bureau’s adoption incentive program aims to reduce its cost to care for unadopted and untrained wild horses and burros because of overpopulation on fragile public rangelands. 

Adopters are eligible to receive up to $1,000 under the program, according to these guidelines:

  • $500 within 60 days of adoption of an untrained wild horse and burro.
  • $500 within 60 days of titling the animal.

According to the bureau’s tweet, more than 4,600 wild horses and burros were adopted last year. The agency has upped the ante to try and get even more adopted this year. 

For more information, click here.

 

 

