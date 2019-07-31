Feds claim drug to treat cancer in Orlando area was fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal agents arrested a Puerto Rico man Tuesday, claiming he defrauded customers in the Orlando area when he claimed his products could treat cancer.

According to his arrest warrant, federal investigators claim Ramon Julbe-Rosa managed a website for at least six years that sold a plant-based elixir he claimed could treat ailments including cancer, arthritis, diabetes, lupus and more.

They also claimed he managed several social media channels, including a YouTube channel, on which he posted testimonials about his products, which were made from an evergreen tree.

One of the testimonials was from a woman who claimed to be from Orlando.

In fact, his arrest warrant lists addresses in Orlando, Oviedo and Ormond Beach where his product was shipped.

It even lists an undisclosed business in Winter Springs, where investigators said he shipped 40 bottles of his product.

Investigators said none of his products were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and they claimed he set out to defraud his customers.

In addition to that charge, Julbe-Rosa is also charged with duping the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Medicare, Social Security and unemployment benefits.

Investigators also allege he lied about where he lived in Puerto Rico in order to get more money in Hurricane Maria funding from the Small Business Administration.

He was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.



