Shoes help agents arrest third Central Florida bank robbery suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Federal investigators said they made a third arrest on Wednesday in a string of bank robberies in Central Florida.

Federal agents said they took 23-year-old Daniel Zirk into custody on Wednesday, and they charged him with attempted bank robbery and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

He joins John Armstrong, Jr., 30, and Tayna Legg, 43, who were both linked to the same crimes and were arrested on Oct. 8.

According to his charging affidavit, investigators said Zirk's shoes were one of his identifying characteristics.

They said a cellphone video of him taken in Tampa three days before the robberies shows him wearing white athletic shoes with distinctive designs on the sides.

They said surveillance video taken the day of the robbery at a PNC Bank in Champions Gate shows one of the suspects wearing the same shoes.

Investigators said they linked Armstrong and Legg to the robberies partially because of their getaway car -- a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr -- which was seen on surveillance video at the scenes of three robberies.

They said they also connected Legg to the crimes after conducting an analysis of the Google search history on her cellphone.

They said it included searches for "take me to PNC Champions Gate" and "take me to Altamonte Springs."

They said she also searched news headlines, including, "2 armed men sought after bank robbery" and "masked pair robs osceola bank employees."

The last headline takes users to a clickorlando.com article reporting that surveillance cameras captured the robbery on video.

Zirk faces a federal magistrate on Thursday in Orlando.

Armstrong and Legg are being held in jail without bail.



