Feelings mixed after bike lanes added to area along Curry Ford Road

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is hoping to revitalize an area along Curry Ford Road between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive, but the change has left many drivers with mixed feelings.

Bike lanes were recently added to Curry Ford Road, making the road go from four lanes to two.

"I find them a little confusing. We were just talking about all the different colors, like four different colors there in the middle," said Betsy Shaw, who lives in the area.

Shaw said while it could take some getting used to, it could just be what the area needs.

"I've lived here 26 years in the neighborhood, and I'm excited that hopefully it could get revitalized and some good things will start happening here," Shaw said.

The green lanes on both sides stretch between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive. City leaders are hoping the street changes will slow down drivers and make the area more part of the community.

The changes started in late March, and are set to last for just four weeks.

But not everyone is on board. Small-business owners told News 6 it's a tough commute for their customers with the extra traffic.

"Well, there is traffic at rush hour, like 4 to 6 maybe, but you have to sacrifice to have a nice area. Look at West Orange Trail: It's 20 or 30 miles, and it started small," said Bob Shaw, who lives nearby.

A meeting will be held Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store on Curry Ford Road. The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and people will be able to express how they feel about the changes and whether or not this should become permanent.

