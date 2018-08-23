Trapper fights 7-foot snake found in Florida neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - While it’s not uncommon to find a snake in the grass in Florida, it is unusual for said snake to be a 7-foot-long red-tailed boa.

The Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue venom response unit was called to capture just that on Wednesday.

The boa was located in a grassy area near Northwest 162 Street and Northwest 84th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

The boa didn't seem to be too happy about being captured, as it snapped at the trapper several times during the process.

