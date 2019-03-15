Felon back in Green Roof Inn after Palm Coast hit-and-run crashes, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A convicted felon who deputies say fled authorities in two Central Florida coastal counties last weekend causing multiple hit-and-run crashes was arrested Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies in Flagler County said they saw a silver Ford Mustang stopped on Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast on Sunday around 3 p.m. when the deputy approached the vehicle the driver accelerated rapidly and tossed a handgun from the vehicle, officials said.

"Our deputies are actively patrolling our roadways and when they spotted a vehicle driving erratically, they attempted a traffic stop,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Deputies later identified the suspect as Christian Melendez, 19, who has previous arrests for reckless drivings, marijuana possession, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Deputies continued to track the Mustang throughout Palm Coast as it crashed into several vehicles before getting onto Interstate 95. With the vehicle headed south, Flagler County officials notified the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Volusia County deputies tracked the car to 110 Acklins Circle in Daytona Beach where it was abandoned. Deputies said they found numerous narcotics inside and the car was impounded as evidence.

Melendez was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, also known as the "Green Roof Inn."

“We can only assume that he chose to flee due to having a firearm and narcotics in the vehicle," Staly said. "Due to his actions, he put many lives in danger and caused damage to numerous vehicles. Now he is back in the Green Roof Inn, unfortunately, a place very familiar to him.”

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.