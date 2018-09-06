Felon had loaded gun on lap while picking up child from school, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A convicted felon had a loaded gun on his lap as he was dropping a child off at Cape View Elementary Wednesday afternoon and it was a school resource officer who spotted it, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

A school resource officer recognized Damian Eagan, 33, behind the wheel of a black Pontiac that was parked in the school's bus loop shortly after noon, and approached him because he knew through previous encounters that Eagan's driver's license has been suspended since 2008, the affidavit said.

When the officer approached Eagan and asked him why he was driving, he said he and his girlfriend live nearby and he was only driving to drop off a child who is enrolled at the school, according to authorities.

Eagan ignored the officer's request to step out of the vehicle and instead put it in drive and allowed it to move forward. It was when Eagan put the vehicle in park and was reaching for the glove compartment that the resource officer noticed a small black handgun on his lap, according to the affidavit.

The officer ordered Eagan to stop reaching forward but he refused to comply and instead glanced at his lap as if he was going to grab for the gun, prompting the resource officer to reach for the weapon with one one hand and restrain Eagan with the other, authorities said.

Deputies said the resource officer removed Eagan from the vehicle and placed the gun out of reach all while Eagan was physically resisting by trying to pull him away and hitting him in the chest with his left elbow.

Another deputy arrived on scene and handcuffed Eagan. Once he was secure, authorities said they found that the .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun had a bullet in the chamber and four in the magazine. The gun was not reported stolen but it's unclear who the registered owner is.

Eagan was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, child neglect without great bodily harm, battery on a law enforcement officer and using or displaying a firearm during a felony.

