FHP: I-4 driver crashes into trooper intentionally

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol say one of their troopers was hit by another driver on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Monday and that the act was likely intentional.

Trooper Joseph Perri was sitting in his FHP patrol car on east I-4 near mile marker 103 when a Hyundai vehicle left the road and struck the left side of the patrol car, FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said.

After the impact, the Hyundai stopped on the shoulder of the highway and the driver, Ryan John Hithersay, 38, of Daytona Beach, got out and walked back toward the trooper's car, troopers say.

Perri says Hithersay told him he hit the patrol car on purpose.

Hithersay was arrested on one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

However, he hasn't been arrested, but wasn't officially booked into the Seminole County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Perri was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

