Teens fleeing burglary cause fatal crash killing innocent bystander, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three teenage suspects fleeing law enforcement after burglarizing a Kissimmee pawn shop caused a crash Tuesday that resulted in an innocent driver's death, Florida Highway Patrol officials tell News 6.

An Osceola deputy says he was driving by the Value Pawn and Jewelry shop on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a dark green Toyota 4Runner SUV parked outside with its headlights on and backed up to the front doors of the store.

The deputy pulled into the parking lot and saw two teens wearing black ski masks climbing out of a smashed window from the business. Three teens, later determined to be 14, 16 and 17, jumped into the SUV and pulled out of the parking lot.

The deputy followed the robbery getaway vehicle, but stopped after their driving became too reckless and his commanding officer pulled him off, according to the report. The deputy said the 4Runner was running multiple red lights and continued to speed up.

About two miles away, the juveniles crashed at Parkway Boulevard and West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to the report.

Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said the teens were speeding westbound on US-192 in the stolen 4Runner when they ran a red light and struck the right side of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala that was attempting to make a left turn onto Parkway Boulevard.

The driver of the Chevy Impala, 37-year-old Calvin Spann, was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he died Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

The three teenage suspects were all taken to Osceola Regional Hospital. The 14-year-old was later transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to the report.

The 14-, 17-, and 16-year-old suspects all face grand theft, criminal mischief and burglary charges.

An FHP traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

