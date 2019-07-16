FHP investigating fatal crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old Saint Cloud man is dead after a crash in Osceola County around 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Aderly Santana was driving his 2006 Nissan westbound on Neptune Road and a 76-year-old Kindred man was driving his SUV eastbound on Neptune Road.

Investigators said Santana lost control of his car and went across the median into the eastbound lanes.

At this time, investigators said they did know what caused him to go across the median.

After losing control of the car, the front of SUV hit the right side of the Nissan.

The crash remains under investigation.

