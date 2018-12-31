FHP investigating fatal crash on County Road 314

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on County Road 314 near the intersection of Northeast 112th Avenue on Sunday at 7:44 a.m.

Authorities said that the driver, 60-year-old Scott Sayer, was traveling north on County Road 314 when he hit a hard turn and spun out, hitting a tree on the north shoulder of 112th Avenue.

Authorities said the vehicle overturned and landed near a residence, but Sayer hit the tree and did not stay with the vehicle.

Authorities said that Sayer died at the scene of the crash.

