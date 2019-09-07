FHP investigating fatal crashes in Volusia and Lake counties

ORLANDO, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating fatal crashes in Volusia and Lake County from Friday night.

Investigators said a 76-year-old Eustis man was driving a Corvette southbound on State Road 44 in the area of Forest Ridge Road.

The driver passed other drivers going southbound in a no passing zone, according to FHP.

FHP said the Corvette hit a Nissan pickup.

The driver of the Corvette died after the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

In Volusia County, FHP said Lloyd Robinson, 48, of Daytona Beach was driving eastbound on Enterprise Avenue in the area of Oleander Street Friday night.

Investigators said Robinson left the roadway and the front of his car hit a tree. Robinson died at the hospital, according to FHP.

The crash is under investigation.

