FHP investigating Lake County crash that left 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said the driver involved in a Tuesday night car crash in Lady Lake, Robert Lee McCallum, 41, died after being transported to the hospital.

They said the passenger, Jenny Deal, 35, was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers said around 10:25 p.m. on May 22, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on Lake Griffin Road.

An FHP crash report said the driver lost control of the car and traveled off the road. The right side of the car collided with a fence and concrete pillar in the driveway of one of the homes along the road, according to the report.

Officials say the crash is still being investigated.

