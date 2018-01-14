FHP: Kissimmee man, 36, dies after flipping Jeep

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Luis Garcia, 36, was driving his Jeep south on Bordeaux Road near Marquis Court around 10:05 p.m. when he veered off the road and flipped the vehicle.

According to the report, Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from inside the Jeep.

Garcia was taken to Poinciana Medical Center, where he later died, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.