FHP looking for two cars involved in Marion County fatal crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said investigators are looking for two cars involved in a fatal crash in Marion County from Oct. 2.

FHP is looking for a silver 2001 to 2007 Toyota Sequoia with left front and front end damage and also a 1998 to 2000 Toyota Corolla with possible left front and front damage.

Investigators said a motorcycle was hit by the Sequoia on County Road 42 in the area of SE 102nd Court Road.

A passenger on the motorcycle was launched into the eastbound lane and another vehicle ran him over.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-387-1290.

