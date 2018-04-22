FHP: Man hits more than a dozen cars after leaving bar near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 25-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday after authorities said he hit more than a dozen vehicles parked at an apartment complex near UCF, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report given to one of the victims, James Morris damaged at least 19 vehicles in a parking garage at the Marquee apartment complex across the street from the college before he was found sleeping nearby.

More News Headlines

According to an arrest report, a trooper arrived at the apartment complex on Sterling Drive around 12:05 a.m. Sunday to find a security guard and student who said they saw Morris behind the wheel of the vehicle that smashed the parked cars.

[MORE PHOTOS: Multiple cars damaged at apartment complex near UCF, FHP says]

A witness said Morris almost hit him in the parking garage then got out of the vehicle and ran away, the report said. The security officer and student said they were able to catch him and hold him there until troopers arrived.

When they walked the trooper over to the concrete where Morris was sleeping, the trooper approached him and introduced himself, according to the Highway Patrol. Morris then stood up and said he didn't "want any problems," the report said.

The trooper asked Morris what happened with the crashes and Morris told him he didn't remember, according to the report. Morris told the trooper he had just come from the Knight's Pub, where he said he had one shot of Captain Morgan.

While Morris was talking, the trooper at the scene noticed his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, he reeked of alcohol and was unbalanced and stumbling while trying to walk, according to the arrest report.

The trooper said he handcuffed Morris and told him that he wasn't under arrest but was being detained because he was considered to be a flight risk.

After completing the crash investigation, the trooper said he told Morris he was beginning a criminal DUI investigation and read him his Miranda Rights before Morris agreed to continue talking to him, the Highway Patrol said.

The trooper said he again asked Morris what happened and Morris said he didn't know, according to the report. Morris said he had just left the pub and was trying to get back to his home in Oviedo. Troopers said Morris then again told the trooper he had one shot at the bar but later said he was given free drinks. Morris again mentioned having one shot of Captain and said "he had f--ked up" and that the trooper had "caught him slipping," according to the report.

Morris was asked to do a field sobriety exercise but said he didn't want to, the trooper said. The trooper then placed him under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Highway Patrol said.

The trooper said he took Morris to the Orange County Breath Test Center, where he was observed for 20 minutes before he read implied consent and again refusing to take a lawful breath test, even after being told what penalties he would face for refusing, according to the report.

Morris was then taken around 5 a.m. to be booked into the Orange County Jail. His vehicle was towed from the scene of the incident, troopers said.

A 25-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday after authorities said he hit more than a dozen vehicles parked at an apartment complex near UCF, according to the FHP.

News 6 spoke to one of the victims whose new vehicle was hit during the incident. He and his sister provided pictures of his damaged vehicle and said Morris' vehicle was included in the total number of vehicles damaged in the garage. The victim said he didn't see or hear any of the crashes, but that he did see Morris in the back of the trooper's vehicle when he was placed under arrest.

Troopers have not confirmed the total number of damaged vehicles.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.