FHP report differs from Osceola Sheriff's Office account of fatal OBT crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A new report is creating more questions about an Osceola County sheriffs deputy's role in a crash that took two lives.

More than a year after the Osceola County Sheriff's office insisted deputies were not chasing a stolen vehicle leading up to the fatal crash on Orange Blossom Trail, a report released this week by the Florida Highway Patrol appears to contradict some of those claims.

According to investigators with the FHP, video surveillance from nearby businesses and the red-light camera captured the crash happening at 12:49 a.m. on March 22, 2018.

Inside the stolen vehicle were 18-year-old Nesley West Joseph, Jr., 17-year-old Darrin Grant and 19-year-old Traygard Marques Poitier. Joseph and Grant died at the scene. Poitier was taken to a hospital and survived.

According to the FHP report, the incident began in Osceola County in the area of East 192 and Shady Lane on March 22. A deputy ran the cars tags and noted it was stolen. He followed the stolen car as he called it into dispatch, the report says.

The deputy was no longer able to follow the car after it drove through a construction zone shortly after Osceola Parkway. A cone hit by the driver flew under the deputy's squad car and impaired it.

Another deputy took the lead on the stolen car and followed it from Osceola County into Orange County.

The deputy had intended to lay down stop strips, however, according to the report, did not have the chance.

The report said the driver of the stolen car was driving at a speed of 90 mph when it crashed.



The car was driving so fast when it crashed into a tree it split in two, according to the FHP report.



At the time of the crash, Osceola County Sheriff's Office spokesman, Maj. Jacob Ruiz, said the deputy was not speeding and was simply following the stolen car.



The investigation shows in order for the deputy to arrive on scene eight seconds after the crash, he would have had to have been driving at 130 mph.

Radio transmissions from the morning of the incident have been requested from Osceola County.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said they are still conducting an internal investigation and will release that information when the investigation is complete.

A timeline as to when that will be has not been given.

