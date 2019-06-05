Dramatic video shows car striking Florida Highway Patrol trooper

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened along the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero was speaking to a driver and was walking back to the shoulder when another driver sped away from a traffic stop, hitting him. The incident was captured on video.

Investigators said the driver did not stop and left the scene.

Troopers said the car was found abandoned, but the driver has yet to be located.

Caballero was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

