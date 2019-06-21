Semi catches fire, slowing traffic on I-95 north near Titusville

A tractor-trailer is on fire, blocking all lanes on Interstate 95 near Titusville. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-95, blocking all northbound lanes Friday morning.

The cab of the truck was engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m., according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at mile marker 213 on northbound I-95 near Titusville and does involve injuries, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Fire Rescue officials said the truck burst into flames after hitting a guardrail.

All lanes were blocked as crews worked to put out the flames. Traffic began moving again around 7:15 a.m., but officials still suggested drivers use another route.

A semi truck catches fire after hitting a guardrail on northbound I-95 near Titusville. (Images: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

