Semi catches fire, slowing traffic on I-95 north near Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-95, blocking all northbound lanes Friday morning.
[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]
The cab of the truck was engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m., according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
I95 MM 213 in Titusville. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest @TitusvilleFire pic.twitter.com/yJBtxqO0Fn — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 21, 2019
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at mile marker 213 on northbound I-95 near Titusville and does involve injuries, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Fire Rescue officials said the truck burst into flames after hitting a guardrail.
All lanes were blocked as crews worked to put out the flames. Traffic began moving again around 7:15 a.m., but officials still suggested drivers use another route.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.