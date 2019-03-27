Fifth-grader dies after elementary school fight

WALTERBORO, S.C. - Authorities say a fifth-grader in South Carolina has died from injuries she suffered in a fight at her elementary school earlier this week.

Colleton County Sheriff's spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said the girl died at a Charleston hospital Wednesday.

Colleton County School District officials say the girl was hurt Monday during a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. Authorities haven't detailed how the girl was injured or what the fight was about.

The school district said in a statement one student was suspended as the investigation into the fight continues. Colleton County deputies said they are also investigating the fight.

The coroner's office didn't immediately release the girl's name or her cause of death.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.