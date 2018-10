ORLANDO, Fla. - A fight that started at a Publix on John Young Parkway in Orlando on Sunday turned into a cutting, said the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said that the fight happened around 5:45 p.m. and that the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was arrested, and they are still trying to figure out the reason for the fight.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.