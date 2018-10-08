Fight breaks out during Bethune Cookman University homecoming celebration

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of people celebrated homecoming weekend for Bethune Cookman University in the streets of Daytona Beach, that ended in four arrests.

Videos of the fight that spilled out onto A1A were viewed thousands of times on social media.

"This was about 5,000 people in the scheme of things, it's really not a big deal," Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said.

The celebration also included a jam-packed concert at the Daytona Beach Bandshell before police said the promoter cut it short.

"I think he tried to get a little greedy and get as much money as he could, of course. His act canceled or something and the crowd was a little upset. We told them, 'Hey, time to go' and they left," Capri said.

Police said crowds leaving the band shell at the same time caused some issues, like the fight that involved four women. Officers said one woman danced on a patrol car and admitted to being drunk and instigating fights.

Some vacationers like Shaidai Wells, didn't mind the large crowds.

"A lot of fancy cars with rims, loud music. It was a lot for me coming from little old Indianapolis, it was nice," Wells said.

But for others like Penny Perkins from Kentucky said it put a damper on her family's vacation.

"It was just a lot of people, a lot of police presence. A lot of things that we could smell. The smoking of the weed and things like that, that was just uncomfortable for us. Just made it an uncomfortable family experience," she said.

Some Daytona Beach residents didn't mind the event but said it's a shame when crowds spill out of control.

"It's a tragedy, you know. People complain about not having events in Daytona Beach but when we do get them, we don't know how to handle it and we pretty much mess it up," Frank Martin said.

However, Capri said he's looking at the bigger picture.

"To me that's a success, when nobody's injured, no property damage and you had very few minor arrests for fights that you can't control anyway," he said. "It was just a couple of girls fighting and it looked worse than what it did on the video. If that's the worst thing that we had to deal with yesterday for the whole weekend then we won."

