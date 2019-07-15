Fight over girlfriend led to fatal Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fight about the victim's girlfriend led to a fatal shooting late last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said George Becker, 22, and Raymond Pagan, 20, had been arguing prior to the June 29th shooting on Sackett Circle because Becker said he saw Pagan "put his hands on" his girlfriend, the report said. The two got into a fist fight but then shook hands and decided to settle the matter, records show.

Deputies said about 30 minutes after that fight, Pagan showed up to the home with an AR rifle and a gun in his hand and began arguing with Becker. Witnesses who'd been in the backyard smoking tried to separate the two.

Pagan pointed the rifle at Pagan and pulled the trigger but it did not fire, according to the report. He then fired the Glock multiple times, hitting Becker, authorities said.

As deputies pulled up to the scene around 3:30 a.m., they said Pagan was in a vehicle with a woman in a vehicle trying to get away.

Pagan was arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault/battery with a firearm.

