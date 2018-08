A fire breaks out at an Orlando apartment complex.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire broke out Friday morning at an Orlando apartment complex, displacing seven people, officials said.

The fire was reported on Landing Drive near Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road.

The Red Cross said at least six adults and one child were displaced by the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A photo shows at least three units burned in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

