Fire breaks out at Rockledge home, officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home Saturday in Rockledge, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Beechfern Lane.

Fire officials said there were heavy fire conditions at the single-story home.

Short vid of the structure fire in the city of Rockledge before crews arrived. BCFR assisted Rockledge Fire in controlling the blaze. pic.twitter.com/sJKmXwAaMh — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 2, 2018

It's unknown what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

