News

Fire breaks out at Rockledge home, officials say

Fire happened at single-story home on Beechfern Lane

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Photos courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home Saturday in Rockledge, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened in the 900 block of Beechfern Lane.

Fire officials said there were heavy fire conditions at the single-story home.

It's unknown what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.