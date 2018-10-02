Fire burns auto repair shop in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Flames ripped through a Palm Bay business Monday night, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze was reported at an auto repair shop at U.S. 1 and Broadview Drive.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue E-1, E-21, E-5, E-2, Rescue 84, District 80, District 1, Safety 1, Melbourne E-75 and PBPD are currently fighting a commercial structure fire on the corner of Dixie Highway and Broadview Dr. NE. Dixie Highway is open. pic.twitter.com/EJne6u5PM7 — Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) October 2, 2018

