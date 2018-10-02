News

Fire burns auto repair shop in Palm Bay

No injuries reported

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

PALM BAY, Fla. - Flames ripped through a Palm Bay business Monday night, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze was reported at an auto repair shop at U.S. 1 and Broadview Drive.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

