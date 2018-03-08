News

Fire causes extensive damage to Cocoa home

No injuries reported on A Lane

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa house sustained extensive damage early Thursday when a fire broke out at the home, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at 6:15 a.m. on A Lane in Cocoa.

Fire officials said no one was home when the fire started.

Officials said the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue, but no official cause has been determined.

No other details have been released.

