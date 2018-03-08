Fire causes extensive damage to Cocoa home

COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa house sustained extensive damage early Thursday when a fire broke out at the home, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at 6:15 a.m. on A Lane in Cocoa.

Fire officials said no one was home when the fire started.

Officials said the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue, but no official cause has been determined.

No other details have been released.

Firefighters in Brevard County put out an early house fire in Cocoa. They say no one was inside at the time. They believe an electrical issue is to blame. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/opdjQM5qUD — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 8, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.