House boat sinks into St. Johns River after catching fire at marina

SANFORD, Fla. - A 30-foot house boat docked at a marina on the St. Johns River was destroyed in a fire early Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported at 6:01 a.m. at Boat Tree Marina at 4370 Carraway Place near Lake Monroe in Sanford.

Video from Sky 6 showed flames burning the boat and smoke flowing into the air. Firefighters from Seminole County and Sanford battled the blaze from the dock.

The boat eventually sank as firefighters pumped water onto it because flames kept flaring up.

The cause of the fire is not known.

