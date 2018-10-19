Fire coordinator dies helping clear Hurricane Michael debris

GULF COUNTY, Fla. - Gulf County Fire Coordinator Brad Price, 49, of Wewahitchka died while helping family members clear debris from Hurricane Michael. A tree fell on his tractor and Price died at the scene.

Price worked as a firefighter/paramedic in Bay County and, in the past, worked for Lynn Haven Fire and Emergency Services.

He was known for his service to his community in Gulf County as well as for coaching softball for many years.

Price was draped in an American flag and transported to the Bay County Medical Examiner's Office led by a procession of emergency vehicles.

In this video, several members of outside agencies stood and saluted Price alongside Gulf County Lieutenant Tim Wood and his family as he was taken to Bay County.



