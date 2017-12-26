Fire crews battle blaze at Marion County mobile home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at a mobile home on 96th Court in Summerfield on Monday, but no one was hurt.

Marion County Fire Rescue learned of the blaze at 7:10 p.m., in the 17000 block of Southeast 96th Court, according to information shared by fire officials on Facebook.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the porch of one of the structures, investigators said.

Crews attacked the fire and got it under control by 7:48 p.m.

Several other departments provided assistance.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation by MCFR Fire Marshal and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

