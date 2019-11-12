Fire crews perform confined space rescue after man falls 12 feet at power plant

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue were working to help a man who fell approximately 12 feet at a power plant, according to authorities.

First responders were called to respond to Southern Power Company in the 5100 block of South Alafaya Trail. They have deemed the incident a confined space rescue, according to a tweet by OCFR.

Confined space rescue: 5150 S Alafaya Trail. Technical rescue response for a worker approximately 12 feet down at the power plant. Incident working on fireground radio channel 4. Monitor on @pulsepoint. #PIO en route. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/fV2qMbP0PO — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 12, 2019

The man's condition is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with clickorlando.com for more updates.

