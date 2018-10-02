Fire damages former Grant Bly House in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - A large fire broke out overnight Monday at the former Grant Bly House in DeLand, which was under renovation to become a sports lounge, officials said.

The fire was reported at the large Victorian-style house on East New York Avenue.

"One victim was removed from the roof and transported to Sanford for further treatment," DeLand fire officials posted on Facebook.

Details about the victim have not been released.

Officials said Hatters Sports Lounge was set to open later this month.

The home was recently a wedding venue, described as an "intimate historic setting for your celebration."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

