Fire destroys abandoned Brevard home

A Mims home goes up in flames.

MIMS, Fla. - A Brevard County home caught fire and was engulfed in flames early Thursday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Mitchell Avenue in Mims.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire, showing flames ripping through the roof of the home.

"Single story abandoned residential structure with fire throughout," BCFR tweeted.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

