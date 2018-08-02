Fire destroys abandoned Brevard home

MIMS, Fla. - A Brevard County home caught fire and was engulfed in flames early Thursday, officials said.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Mitchell Avenue in Mims.
Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire, showing flames ripping through the roof of the home.
"Single story abandoned residential structure with fire throughout," BCFR tweeted.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
**STRUCTURE FIRE**2300 blk Mitchell Av. Mims. Single story abandoned residential structure with fire throughout. Defensive. NO injuries. BCFR with the assistance of @TitusvilleFire and Mims VFD on the call. TOC- 03:34 #BCFR #TITUSVILLE #MIMS #BREVARDSBRAVEST #STRUCTUREFIRE pic.twitter.com/komp5zuVlT — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) August 2, 2018
