DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Fire destroyed an abandoned building early Wednesday in Daytona Beach.

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. at 324 Magnolia Ave., the site of a two-story building.

Daytona Beach fire officials said flames engulfed the building and several engines were called to battle the blaze.

No iinjuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The state fire marshal will investigate.

